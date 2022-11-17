Bettye Lou Murphy

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met. Mrs. Murphy is survived by her sons, Edward W. Murphy and wife Brenda of Camden, NC, and W. Guy Murphy and special girls Candace and Nicole of Elizabeth City, NC; two granddaughters, Leslie M. Jennings and husband Kirk, and Jenna D. Hudgins and husband Jesse, all of Camden, NC; four great-grandchildren, Logan and fiancé Owen, Koen, Jordan, Alden; and special friends she considered daughters, Janet Horton, Susan Brown, Terry Jordan and Leigh Austin. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 18th, 2022 at Corinth Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Carr officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Twiford’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday evening from 7:00-8:00pm, also following the service at the church on Friday, and at all other times at her residence. Memorial donations may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 1035 U.S. 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or to Camp Cale, 377 Camp Cale Road, Hertford, NC 27944 (or online at https://www.campcale.com/donate). Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Murphy family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
