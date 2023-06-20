Beverly B. Trotman

Beverly Barrett Trotman, age 89, of Hertford, NC (formerly of Elizabeth City, NC) died on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at The Landings of Albemarle. Born on March 13, 1934 in New London, CT to the late Robert Cater Barrett and Dorothy Theroux Barrett, she was the widow of Will Trotman and Clyde Hartman. Beverly was an educator for well over 40 years. She began her career at Newland School and taught at several locations, touching countless lives of students during her career. After retiring from the Public Schools, she became the Head Mistress at Albemarle School. Her passion for education and her love for her students remained foremost throughout her life where she stayed in contact with many of her former students and maintained lifelong relationships. Beverly was a member of Newbegun United Methodist Church and a recipient of The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, which is among the most prestigious awards presented by the Governor of North Carolina for exemplary service. Beverly served in the Order of Eastern Star for sixty-five plus years. She was a member of South Mills Chapter #270, which merged with Elizabeth City Chapter #44. Beverly was Worthy Grand Matron for the State of North Carolina and served many other distinguished appointments over the years. She is survived by a daughter, Wrenn T. Turner; grandchildren, Lauren Turner (fiance’, Nick Rackley) and Cade Turner; a great-grandson, Camden Turner; a sister, Patricia Burkett; two brothers, Eugene “Bucky” Barrett (Carmen) and Edison Barrett (Frances); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her much loved cat, Sheldon Alden. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her beloved son-in-law, Mark Alden Turner. The family extends a special thank you to The Landings of Albemarle, Albemarle Hospice, Dr. Samantha Furia, and Tiffany for the love and care they showed our mother and “MiMi”. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Newbegun United Methodist Church, 2119 Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 with the Rev. Clay Manos officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church immediately following the service. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Trotman family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
