Beverly Gardner

Beverly Ann Lacy Gardner
ELIZABETH CITY - Beverly Ann Lacy Gardner, age 58, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on December 29, 1962 to Roscoe Delias Lacy, Jr. and Luna Onella Meads Lacy, she was the wife of Kent Rice Gardner. Beverly worked as an administrative assistant for Gregory and Associates and was a member of Symons Creek Tabernacle.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by two sons, Collin Trent Gardner (Caitlyn) and Christopher Thomas Gardner (Courtney); two sisters, Sandra Chory (Ricky) and Pamela Lacy; a brother, Robert Lacy (Cathy); and one grandchild, Bailey Gardner.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Danielle Meads Maynor officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby and at other times at 563 Gaulberry Road, Elizabeth City, NC. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Victory Baptist Church Playground Fund, 684 Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Gardner family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.