Beverly Mitchell
HERTFORD - Mrs. Beverly Mitchell of Hertford, NC passed away on September 11, 2020. She was prematurely born to Etta and Charles Thornton on October 8, 1937 in Orange, New Jersey.
She was an only child. She attended Union Baptist Church a church her ancestors helped founded. She was christened, baptized and became a Brownie, Girl Scout, choir member and anything else the church offered.
After graduating high school at an early age, she turned down a job as a U.N. guide due to her age. She attended Elizabeth City State University at the ripe old age of 15. She met Ivie Mitchell of South Mills, NC. there whom she married upon his graduation. They were inseparable.
Beverly Mitchell had four sons and completed her education at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. Her sons names who are left to cherish her precious memories are: Darrell, Michael, Dwayne and Mark. Beverly also had two grand daughters, Givanna and Ashley Mitchell. She also had a grandson named Jonathon. Beverly Mitchell was a beautiful person inside and out and was known for her opinion pieces in The Daily Advance. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. One last thing...Mom loved to hear Johnny Mathis.
Celebration of her life will take place on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.