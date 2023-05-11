Beverly Ruth Specht, 70, of Thick Neck Road, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in her home. Born in Massachusetts on June 27, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Raymond and Louise Isadora Andrews Specht. A graduate of the New York School of Dog Grooming, she was known locally as the owner and operator of Carolina Dog Grooming, located next to the railroad tracks on North Broad Street in Edenton. A founding board member of the Northeastern SPCA in Elizabeth City, she had an immense love of all animals, including her own menagerie over the years of cats, dogs, goats, ponies, horses, and chickens. She was a member of Cornerstone Church, a Global Methodist Congregation. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 25th at 5:00 p.m. in the Elizabeth Vann Moore Park on the waterfront in Edenton. Everyone is invited to come and celebrate Beverly's life. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Windy Acres Farm Petting Zoo, 523 White Oak Lane, Plymouth, NC 27962; AWARE (Animal Welfare of the Albemarle Region Every Day) PO Box 203, Hertford, NC 27944; SPCA of NENC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909; or to Cornerstone Church, PO Box 1108, Edenton, NC 27932. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
