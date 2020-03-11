Beverly Small

Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.