Mr. Billy Norman Dunton of Long Island, New York entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Brookhaven Memorial Center in Patchogue, New York. Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Beach River Funeral Home Chapel, 310 E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, North Carolina with Rev. Ernes Cole as the Eulogist. A walk-through viewing will be on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services. Billy leaves to cherish his memories, two daughters, Robin Roberts (Oral) of Atlanta Georgia and Crystal Dunton of Bellport NY; one son, Billy N. Hardy of Islip NY; eight siblings, Charlie J. Dunton Jr., Boston Ma., Shirley Dunton, Dorchester Ma, Erskin Dunton, Norfolk,Va, Marcise Spruill and Beverly Dunton both of Moyock NC, Renay White (Gregory), Suffolk Va, Sandra Kaye Harris, Jacksonville FL, and Sandra Faye Dunston, Moyock NC; eight grandchildren, Michael, Quantrel, Darrin Jahnaysia, Leon, Natiese, Malachi and Taraji; two great grandchildren, Pharoah and Adonis; one Special Aunt, Linnora Dunton Basnight of Elizabeth City NC.; one special friend, Regina Crawford of NY and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. You can leave on-line condolences at www.beachrivers.com Beach River Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Dunton family.
