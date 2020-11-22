Blanche Davidson
TYNER - Blanche Russell Lane Davidson, 97, of Cannon's Ferry Road, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.
Mrs. Davidson was born in Perquimans County on November 8, 1923, and was the daughter of the late William D. "Will" Russell and Gertrude Smith "Gertie" Russell.
A retired inspector with the former Elizabeth City Hosiery Mill, among her many enjoyments in life included her love of country music and bird watching.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Wilford Lane, Thomas Lane, and George Davidson, Jr.; her daughter, Betty Ruth Byrum; sisters, Mattie Godfrey, Benna Harrell, and Dot Lane; and by brothers, Clyde and Pete Russell.
Surviving are her two daughters, Blanche Faye Durant and husband, Billy, of Summerville, SC, and Annette Trueblood and husband, Curtis, of Hertford; a son-in-law, Herbert Byrum of Tyner; a sister, Nina Lane of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Tony Trueblood (Jenneal), Renee Belch (Chris), Wendy Kizer (Chip), and Angie Ritter (Mike); eight great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter.
A private graveside service will be held Monday in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Elizabeth City. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.