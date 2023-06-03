...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SATURDAY TO 4 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to
10 AM EDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM
Saturday to 4 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Blanche Harrison Leary, age 94, native of Camden County, died Sunday, May 14, 2023. She was born in Camden, NC to the late Dennis Bray Harrison and Nelli Keight Harrison, and she was married to Stanley Mitchell Leary for fifty-eight years until his death. Mrs. Leary is survived by her two daughters, Zella Leary Hassell of Mt. Gilead, NC and Phoebe Leary Gallagher and husband Jeff of Raleigh, NC; three grandchildren, Sean Hassell and wife Mary of Biscoe, NC, Mitch Hassell and his wife Sarah of Knightdale, NC, and Tracey Robinson and her husband Chris of Albemarle, NC; seven great grandchildren, Garrett and his wife Karli, Brittany and her husband Henry, Monica and her husband Luke, Caleb and his wife Laura, Nyomi, Devin and his wife Emma, and Gabriella; and three great grandchildren, Samuel, Sadi, and Ella. Funeral services will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel, Elizabeth City, NC, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.. Following the chapel service, she will be laid to rest in New Hollywood Cemetery in Elizabeth City. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., before the service. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Leary Family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
