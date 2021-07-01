Blanche Maxine Felton Price departed from this earthly life at the blessed age of 95 on Monday, June 28, 2021 at her residence. Life Celebration Service will take place on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Antonio Williams, Officiating and Rev. Dr. Dwight Riddick, Sr., delivering the words of comfort. Entombment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. She leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband Charlie Edward Price of the home; three sons, Charles Price (Valeria) of Houston, TX, John Price (Ingrid) of Wilmington, DE and Stephen Price (Yolanda) of Portsmouth, VA; grandchildren, Jason Price, Jeseka Price, Melody Price, John Price, Jr., Kimberly Price, Dante Price, Stephen Price, Jr., Ashley Boone, Breana Boone and Kiara Boone; great-grandchildren, Blair Price, Preston Price and Jason Price, Jr.; siblings, Thomas Felton (Anna) of Elizabeth City, NC, Ernest Felton (Van) of Mt. Vernon, NY and Flreta Waldburg of Stone Mountain, GA; two in-laws, Edith Barnett of Elizabeth City, NC and Madison Price of Durham, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In Lieu of Flowers please make memorial contributions to the Charitable Organization of your choice. Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC.