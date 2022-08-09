Blanche Moore Sherlock, age 99, passed away on August 6, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Blanche was born in Perquimans County, NC on July 16, 1923 to the late Charlie Moore and Ada Dail Moore. Blanche was the wife of the late John Davis Sherlock, Sr. She was a member of the Jewel Dean White Circle, Mount Hermon Home Extension Club, Elizabeth City Rebekah Lodge # 62 and was the oldest member of Mount Hermon United Methodist Church. She loved her yard and beautiful flowers, doing crossword puzzles, playing Bingo, and watching TV game shows. Most of all she loved her church, family, and friends. Blanche is survived by a daughter, Judy S. Perry (Billy) of Elizabeth City; two sons, John D. Sherlock, Jr. (Betsy) and Brian Wesley Sherlock, all of Elizabeth City; eight grandchildren, Todd Perry, Michael Perry, Kristi Stanley, Heather Griffin, Donny Sherlock, John Sherlock, Jason Sherlock and Justin Sherlock; thirteen great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Sherman Sherlock. The family extends a special thank you to Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation and to Community Hospice for their compassionate care and guidance. A funeral service will be held at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Renee Edward officiating at 4:00 pm on Monday, August 8, 2022. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Judy and Billy Perry, 511 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, NC. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Sherlock family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
