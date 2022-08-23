Blanche Rae Skinner Decker, of Hertford, NC, passed from this life Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the age of 97. Mrs. Decker was born November 29, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Raymond Carlton Skinner, Sr. and Blanche Lucinda Sawyer Skinner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, Sr.; eldest son, John; son-in-law, Joe Johnnie; and sisters, Mildred, Billie, Shirley, and Sybil. A homemaker, she was a member of Hertford United Methodist Church. Surviving are her two children, Bill and Linda; her son John's wife, Sandra; her four grandchildren, Olivia, Rosalinde, Dawn and Kelly; six great-grandchildren, Penelope, Gaberial, John, Stella, Robert and Eva; and her brother, Carl. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 27, at 3:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery and will be conducted by the Rev. Gene Tyson. Friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. "And ye now therefore have sorrow, but I will see you again and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you" John 16:22
