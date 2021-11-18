Bobby Byrum
TYNER - Bobby Jene Byrum, 73, of 336 Cannons Ferry Road, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in his home.
Mr. Byrum was born in Chowan County on December 26, 1947, and was one of five sons born to the late James Andrew and Iola Marie Ashley Byrum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers James Edward and Roy Junior Byrum.
A retired commercial fisherman, his family operated Byrum Brothers Fishing. For several years he had been a member of the Cannons Ferry Hunt Club.
Surviving are two brothers, Richard A. "Pee Wee" Byrum and Herbert Ray Byrum, both of Tyner; and several nieces, nephews, and their families.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the Byrum Family Cemetery on Dillard's Mill Road. Friends may visit with the family at the home of his brother, Herbert Ray, 329 Cannons Ferry Road.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, or online at www.kidney.org.
Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.