Bonnie Thompson Craig, 92, of Moyock, NC passed peacefully to be with the Lord on July 31, 2021 at Spring Arbor Outer Banks. She was born on July 26, 1929 in Pulaski, VA to the late William and Mary Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Roy E. Hall and George L. Craig, her parents and great-grandson Myles Wiggins. Left to cherish her memory are her son, William Hall, daughter-in-law Julie Hall, daughter Elizabeth Morosey, grandchildren Kara Braxton, Bethany Marsh, Joseph Hall, Roy Wethington, great-grandchildren Shyvon Wiggins, Damian Hall, Jameelah Marsh, Janeesa Hall, Jay Frederick, sisters Betty Thompson, Barbara Meador, and her beloved dog Lily. She was a member of Hickory Ridge Community Church, Chesapeake, VA. She traveled the world and loved quilting, crocheting, painting, crafting, baking, and decorating beautiful cakes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy and comfort are welcome via the on-line register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com . Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.
