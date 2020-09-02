Bonnie Jean Windsor
HERTFORD - Bonnie Jean Mansfield Windsor, 68, of Hertford, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.
Mrs. Windsor was born in Washington, D.C. on October 23, 1951, and was the daughter of Othus C. Mansfield of Hertford and the late Emma Catherine Sydnor Mansfield. Retired from Lowe's Home Improvement, she was a Catholic by faith.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Freeman and Margaret Mansfield and Addie Sydnor; four sisters, and by two brothers.
Surviving are her husband of 29 years, Neal Edward Windsor, Sr.; sisters, Barbara, Joann; and a brother, Charlie.
Bonnie was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
At her request and due to precautions associated with the Coronavirus, no services will be held at this time.Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.