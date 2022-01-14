Booker T. Coston, Jr.
HERTFORD - Overseer Booker T. Coston, Jr., 76 departed from this earthly life on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Perquimans County High School Gymnasium. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Mary Coston of the home; one son, Ronald Coston of the home; two daughters: Pamika Sylvester (Corey Sr.) of Suffolk, Va and Tawanda Smallwood (Andre') of Windsor, NC; seven grandchildren; two special great-grandchildren; three brothers, Isaac Coston (Vanessa), Alvin Coston (Rosalyn) and Otis Coston, all of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters: Hattie Downing (Erie) of Edenton, NC and Ethel White (James) of Hertford, NC; Four uncles; four brother-in-laws; four sister-in-laws; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Professional Services are being provided by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.