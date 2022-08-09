On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Brady Wallace Wells passed away peacefully at the age of 57. Brady was born on May 3, 1965, in Elizabeth City, NC, to Ann and Dewey Wells, seven minutes before his twin brother, Jeff Wells. He grew up on the Pasquotank River in Camden, NC, where he loved to fish, hunt and camp with his friends and brothers. He was both a counselor and tennis program director at Camp Seagull from 1983- -1985. Brady received his Eagle Scout in 1980 along with Jeff - they were the first twins to ever achieve Eagle Scout in the eight-county Albemarle scout district. Brady truly loved being outdoors enjoying God’s creation. Brady attended Camden County High School and participated in many school sports such as football and basketball, but he was most notably recognized for his love and passion for tennis. Additionally, Brady won the state and national title for his dissertation “We Are Free Because…” to the AMVETS national contest in New Orleans. After graduating as the valedictorian of his 1983 class, Brady went on to attend the University of North Carolina between 1983 -1987, where he was a Morehead Scholarship finalist. He then graduated from the UNC School of Law in 1990. In 1991, Brady joined the law firm of Cranfill, Sumner & Hartzog and enjoyed practicing land condemnation and eminent domain law for numerous years. He was also a member of the litigation section of the North Carolina Bar Association. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jacob, Colby and Katie; his wife, Jenny, of Raleigh, NC; his father, Dewey Wells, of Blowing Rock, NC; his brother Robert Wells of Currituck, NC; his sister, Betty Boyce and her husband, Dan, of Raleigh; his brother Dan Wells of Apex, NC; his twin brother Jeff Wells of Kill Devil Hills, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Dixon Wells. Our family would like to extend appreciation for the care and support provided by Transitions LifeCare. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, in the Hayes Barton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 11 a.m., with a visitation to follow at the church. The service will also be live-streamed and can be found at https://www.hbbc.org/memorial-services. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Brady Wells’ life, the family asks that charitable donations be made to Hayes Barton Baptist Church TV Ministry at 1800 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27608. Services provided by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St. Raleigh, NC.
