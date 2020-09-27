Brandon Bundy

Brandon Keith Bundy
SHAWBORO - Brandon Keith Bundy, age 42, of Shawboro, NC died September 21, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA. Born in Norfolk, VA on January 27, 1978 to Enness Linwood Bundy and Pamela Jo Sullivan Bundy, he was self-employed as a marine electrician. Brandon served his country honorably in the U. S. Marine Corps where he was awarded a Meritorious Unit Commendation and a Rifle Marksman Badge. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating, fishing, walking on the beach on Ocracoke with his children, cooking, making people laugh, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a 12-year- old daughter, Kylie R. Bundy; a 15-year-old son, Aiden J. Bundy; and a brother, Nicholas L. Bundy
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Minister Kevin Reiver. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bundy family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.