Braxton Livingston Lane, known to his family and friends as “Sonny,” passed away the evening of July the eleventh at home with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ollie Powell Land and his father, Logan Livingston Lane. Sonny was born April 4, 1942, in New Bern, North Carolina, but spent the majority of his youth in Elizabeth City. He enjoyed playing football, fishing, and the beach. Upon graduation from Frederick College, he pursued a career as a Probation/Parole officer which he enjoyed immensely. Following his retirement Sonny continued to serve his friends, church, and local community. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the North Carolina Amateur Radio Association, and Alligood Church of God. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda Price Lane; and their combined children, Dalton Buck, Jr., Susan Cerny, Sheri Knox, Lisa Koonce, and Sherry Woolard. He was the proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Sonny is also survived by a sister, Donna Lane Bealls of Brevard. There will not be a service at this time, but the family will celebrate his life together. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Sonny’s memory. “God is always seeking you. Every sunset. Every clear blue sky. Each ocean wave. The starry hosts of night. He blankets each new day with invitation. I AM HERE….” (Author unknown) Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Lane family.
