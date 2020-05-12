Brenda Barclift

Brenda Privott Barclift
ELIZABETH CITY - Brenda Privott Barclift, age 72, of Nixonton Loop Road, Elizabeth City, NC passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born in Chowan County on September 23, 1947 to the late Robert Carlton Privott and Allene Blanchard Privott and was the wife of Reid Barclift. She enjoyed fishing with her husband, being in the sun gardening and out on the water. Brenda loved watching hummingbirds and her daily afternoon talks with her daughter, Amy.
In addition to Reid, her husband of fifty years, Brenda is survived by her daughter, Amy Barclift and husband Doug Copley of Hertford; step granddaughter, Cayce Copley; and sister Judy Renner of Edenton and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Ray, Fahey, Winborne and Lynn Privott.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Sentara Princess Anne for their compassionate care.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dr. John Luton. The family will visit with friends in the lobby of the funeral home following the service. Memorial donations may be made to The Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923 or to thesclerodermafoundation@scleroderma.org. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Barclift family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.