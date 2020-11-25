Brenda Boone

Brenda Lovett Boone
TOPSAIL BEACH - Brenda Lovett Boone, age 74, of Topsail Beach, NC passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on August 29, 1946 in Norfolk, VA to the late Irvin E. Lovett and Edna McCleod Lovett.
Brenda was a nurse at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, NC. She was a self-less person who was a giver and kind to all. Brenda, known for her southern cooking, loved to feed people, and all were welcome at her table. She loved her grandkids, who she referred to as her "four treasures." Brenda was the family's matriarch and will be missed by family, friends and all that knew her.
Brenda is survived by her daughters, Julie Boone Cummins and husband, John, and Elizabeth Boone Guri and husband, Neal; brother, Harold Lovett and wife, Meredith; sister, Debi Lovett; sister-in-law, Winnie Boone; grandchildren, Elly Cummins, Charles Guri and Stella Guri; and many other family and friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Jerry Alan Boone, who passed away August of 2017; and her eldest grandson, Gabriel Boone Cummins, who passed away July of 2017. We know she is now with them and she will shine down her love on all of us.
Charitable contributions in Brenda's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.