Brenda Burgess Forbes, 77, of 1813 Edgewood Drive, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in her home where she was being cared for by family. Mrs. Forbes was born in Norfolk, VA on March 28, 1944, and was the daughter of the late John Nicholas Burgess and Edna Marie Jones Burgess. A homemaker, enjoyments in her life included her love of making crafts, and baking and cooking for family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Arnold Forbes, a sister, Phyllis Millar, and by brothers, Gene and Ralph Burgess. Surviving are her three daughters, Virginia "Jenny" Jameson of Elizabeth City, Gail Jameson Andrews (husband, Chris) of Bridgewater, VA, and Cheryl Lucas (husband, Ricky, Jr.) of Stanley, VA; a sister, Lynda Sawyer of Elizabeth City; a brother, Johnny Burgess of Elizabeth City; six grandchildren, Brandy, Hailey, Nikki, Jaxon, Lauren, and Emma; and two great-grandsons, Clay and Braydan. At her request, no services will be held. Friends may join the family at the residence. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.