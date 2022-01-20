Brenda Kay Strain

Brenda Kay Alters Strain
HERTFORD - Brenda Kay Alters Strain, age 75, of Hertford, NC died on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at her home. Born in Westchester, PA on December 5, 1946 she was the daughter of the late Otis Deavers and Pauline Deavers. Brenda was a registered nurse and worked at Chowan County Hospital.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Nichols (Duane) of Roper, NC and Dawn Bouch of Hertford, NC; a son, George Westinghouse Strain, III (Margaret) of Hertford, NC; two sisters, Debbie McNelly and Ruth Gleason; five grandchildren, Major Casey Bouch (Brandy), Ryan Bouch (Emily), R. Brian Owens (Brittany) , Samantha Chappell (Brian) and Jessica Dillon (Mike) and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Henry Alters.
No service is planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Strain family. Memorial donations may be made in Brenda's name to SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.