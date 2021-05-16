Celebration of life for Brenda Ruth Stokley will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at New Ramoth Gilead Missionary Baptist Church at 12 noon Rev. Carray Banks Eulogist. Visitation will be Monday May 17, 2021 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7. Brenda was a member of New Ramoth Gilead Missionary Baptist Church. At a young age she married the late Roy Lee Stokley. She enjoyed sewing and coloring, creating and making things. But most of all she loved her family and friends. Brenda is preceded in death by three brother Wilson Lilly, Leon Moore, and Carlton Moore and one sister Jacquelyn Baum. She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters Angela Whidbee(Lucius) and Lisa Sylvester(Kelly) all of Elizabeth City NC, four sisters Doris Owens(Larnell-deceased),Barbara Baxter (Tyrone-deceased), Mable Colbert,Patricia friend/sister,8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, And a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends and one special friend Clement Spence.