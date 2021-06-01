Brenda Sanders Jones

Brenda Faye Sanders Jones, 71, of Camden, NC died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation. She was born August 23, 1949, in Pasquotank County to the late Malcolm Thomas Sanders and Virginia Dare Brickhouse Sanders and the wife of William Howard Jones of the home. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, the WMU, Social Committee, Nursery Worker, and Office Teller and formerly was a licensed insurance agent with Whitehurst Insurance Agency. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Sharon Renee Crider; a sister, Linda Kaye Sanders; a brother, Thomas Michael Sanders (Susan); a granddaughter, Blair Elizabeth Crider (fiancé Ryan Wentz); and a grandson, Cooper Thomas Crider all of Camden, NC. The family wishes to thank the staffs of Currituck Health and Rehabilitation and Community Homecare and Hospice for the care of Mrs. Jones. A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Berry officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the daughter’s residence, 249 Perkins Road, Camden, NC and immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorial donations may be made to either Shiloh Baptist Church Youth or Shiloh Baptist Social Committee at PO Box 31, Shiloh, NC 27974. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Jones family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
