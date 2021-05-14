Celebration of life for Brenda Skinner will be Tuesday May 18,2021 at New Ramoth Gilead Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Carray Banks eulogist. Visitation will be Monday May 17,2021 at Stallings funeral home from 5 to 7. Brenda was a loving wife and mother and grandmother. She was a member of New Ramoth Gilead Missionary Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memories Angela Stokley Whidbee(Lucius), Lise Beatrice Syvester(Kelly)of Elizabeth City NC, four sisters Doris Owens, Mable Colbert, Barbara Baxter, Patricia Stokley. Eight grandchildren’s Tkeya Stokley, Tyesha Stokley, Tyrek Stokley, Taniyah Whidbee(decease), Damone Stokley, Kavone Syvester, Aaron Syvester, Kelli Syvester(deceased),One great grandchild Cameron Stokley and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends and a special friend Clement Spence.