Brian Levonn Sawyer

ELIZABETH CITY - Brian Levonn Sawyer entered eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Celebration of life will take place on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Chapel of Beach Rivers. The service will be live on our website www.beachrivers.com. Viewing will take place on Friday from 2:00pm until time of service.

Brian leaves to cherish his memories; four children, Janice Teschner of Wiesbaden, Germany, Zoe, Immanuel, and Olivia Sawyer of Rocky Mount, NC; parents, Ervin and Gloria Sawyer, of Lumber Bridge, NC; two brothers, Ervin Jr. and Darryl Sawyer, Lumber Bridge, NC; grandmother, Lizzie Brumsey, South Mills, NC. He also leaves a host of loving and caring aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

