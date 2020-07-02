Brigid Devon Trafton
CAMDEN - Ms. Brigid Devon Trafton, 67 of Camden, NC departed from this earthly life on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her residence.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. Viewing will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. The services will be streamed live at www.mitchellcares.com. Please contact the family for attendance due to Covid-19.
She was born on July 8, 1952 in Camden, NC to Odell and Inez Trafton. Devon worked as a Nursing Staffing Secretary for 30 years with Sentara Healthcare Systems. Devon is survived by her beloved only daughter Shana Chancellor (De'Lorean), 2 grandchildren DeLorean Jr. and Dahlia Chancellor, brother Junious Trafton (Gladys), niece Sade McCoy (Sy'Asia, Ko'Rea, Emanyi, and Ve'Riyah). Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Trafton family.