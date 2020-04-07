Broughton Dail, Sr.

Broughton T. Dail, Sr.
HERTFORD - Broughton Thomas Dail, Sr., 92, of 500 Edenton Road Street, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 in his home.
Mr. Dail was born in Perquimans County on April 16, 1927 and was the son of the late Milton, Sr. and Evie Broughton Dail. The owner of Hertford Supply Company, Inc. for 60 years, he attended Hertford United Methodist Church, and had served in the Pacific Theater with the United States Navy during World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Harriette Lou Layden Dail; his daughter, Donna Dail Mertz; and his brother, Milton Dail, Jr.
Surviving are his son, B.T. Dail, Jr. and wife, Teresa, of Hertford; four grandchildren, James R. "Tres" Mertz, III, Greg T. Dail and wife, Heather, Tim L. Dail and wife, Amelia, and Sara D. Dover and husband, Tracy; six great-grandchildren, Brody and Noah Dail, Adrianne McDonald, and Christian, Madison, and Colton Dover; and his son-in-law, James R. "Jim" Mertz, Jr. of Boston, MA.
A private graveside service will be held in Cedarwood Cemetery and will be conducted by his longtime friend, The Rev. H. Gene Boyce.
The family asks that flowers be omitted, and contributions in his memory be made to the Food Bank of The Albemarle, 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, (online at www.afoodbank.org ), or to a charity of your choice.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com