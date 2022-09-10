Bryan B. Beers

Bryan Bentley Beers, age 63, of Maple, NC died on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at his home. Born and raised in Virginia Beach, VA, he was the son of the late Margaret W. and Harry F. Beers, he was the husband of Barbara Humphries Beers. Bryan was a master plumber and owned his own company, “Mid County Plumbing.” Bryan loved his family and he knew how to live life large. He is survived by his wife, Sparkle; a stepson, Martin Voliva; a stepdaughter, Marybeth Voliva (Bradley); grandson, Jase Lemons; granddaughter, Khloe Lemons; his mother-in-law, Ramona Humphries; his brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Carry Dover; and a nephew and niece, Jeffrey and Sarah Dover. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Harry Beers, Jr. and his father-in-law, Fletcher Humphries. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Moyock Baptist Church, 123 Oak Street, Moyock, NC 27958. The family will greet friends immediately following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Moyock Baptist Church Building Fund. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Beers family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
