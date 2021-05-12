Bryan Miller, Jr.

Bryan M. "Dick" Miller, Jr.
HERTFORD - Bryan Merritt "Dick" Miller, Jr., 75, of 543 Swamp Road, died Monday, May 10, 2021 in Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center.
A lifelong resident of Perquimans County, he was born December 13, 1945, to the late Bryan Merritt Miller, Sr. and Virginia Umphlett Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Jordan Byrum.
Dick began farming in 1964, and later started a trucking business in the 1970's. He loved his family and his dogs, especially Pee Dee, who was his faithful trucking companion for many years.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 55 years, Betty Ruth Smith Miller, and their three children, Shannon Byrum (Chris), Bryan M. Miller, III (Dawn), and Kimberly M. Russell and family; two grandchildren, Jacob Byrum and Jordan Byrum; a brother, Jarvis H. Miller; and several nephews.
A private service is planned. For those wishing to visit the family, they will receive friends Thursday, May 13th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bryan and Dawn's home, 564 Swamp Road, Hertford.
The family asks that flowers be omitted, and any contributions in his memory be made to the SPCA, or a charity or church of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com .