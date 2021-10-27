Bryon Hickman, Sr.

Bryon E. Hickman, Sr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Bryon E. Hickman, Sr., 78, of Elizabeth City, NC, died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at his residence. Born June 27, 1943 in Norfolk, VA to the late Smith Ernest Hickman and Louvenia Virginia Lane. He was the husband to Dorothy Mizelle Hickman for fifty-nine years. Bryon served his country honorably in the US Army and later retired from the City of Elizabeth City Electric Department. He loved his Lord and his family and was a member of Pearl Street Pentecostal Church where he served in many capacities. He ran sound for the church, taught Sunday School, and was a Sunday School Superintendent. Bryon enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid CB'er. He was known to be a great collector of many things.
In addition to his wife, Bryon is survived by two sons, Bryon E. Hickman, Jr. (Stacey) and Christopher L. Hickman (Kristie); six grandchildren, Amber Meads (Tim), Jordan Biggs (Kyle), Wyatt Radtke, Aaron Hickman, Courtney Hickman and Daniel Hickman; three great grandchildren, Jalen Meads, Harper Meads and Evan Biggs; and a sister, Brenda Hickman Platek (Mike). He was predeceased by a brother, Tony Hickman.
A funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Twiford Memorial Chapel, Elizabeth City, NC with the Rev. Rick Lowery officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the lobby of the funeral home and at other times at 250 Sulidae Court, Elizabeth City. Memorial donations may be made to the Pearl Street Pentecostal Church Building Fund, P. O Box 602, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
