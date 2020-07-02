Byron Brown
ELIZABETH CITY - "When peace, like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll, whatever my lot. thou hast taught me to say, it is well, it is well, with my soul."
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Byron Brown of Elizabeth City, North Carolina who entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Celebration of Life Services will take place on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. A viewing and visitation will take place on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no persons attending the viewing will be permitted without a mask. Social distancing measures will also be in effect at the funeral home and church. The family wishes to thank everyone for their willingness to adhere to these guidelines in advance.
Adkins Memorial Funeral Home will be assisting the Brown & connecting families with excellence and care during their time of bereavement. You may send online condolences to the Brown Family at www.adkinsmemorial.com.