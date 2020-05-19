Byron Tillman "Pete" Paul, Jr.
HERTFORD - Byron Tillman "Pete" Paul, Jr., 81, of 901 Grubb Street, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City.
Mr. Paul was born in Pasquotank County on December 20, 1938, and was the son of the late Byron Tillman, Sr. and Lula Sparrow Paul. Retired from United Piece & Dye Works in Edenton, he was a Baptist by faith. A talented athlete, while in high school he played basketball, baseball and football, and his coach, Dennis Basnight, always said he was one of the best all-around athletes. An avid sports fan, his favorite teams were the NC State Wolfpack and the Atlanta Braves. Other enjoyments included going fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vickie Houlthouser Paul.
Surviving are his two sons, Dwayne Paul (Denise) of Elizabeth City and Kenneth "Bubba" Paul of Hagerstown, MD; two sisters, Gretchen Carter of Camden and Luann McIver of Apex; two brothers, Larry Paul of Knoxville, TN, and Staley Paul of Norfolk, VA; five grandchildren, Dwayne Paul, Dallas Paul, Cortney Simpson (Mike), Channin Paul (Clay), and Brent Paul; and seven great-grandchildren, Riley and Cole White, Amelia Simpson, Dallas Jr., Trevor, Harper, and Skylar Paul.
A private service was held Monday in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and was conducted by Pastor Jay Rivenbark. Burial followed in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends joined the family at the home of his son, Dwayne, 629 Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City.
Memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society.
