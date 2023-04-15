C. Kentwood Turner

Carlton Kentwood Turner, affectionately known as "Pa", passed away Tuesday evening, April 11, 2023, surrounded by his family. Born on August 7, 1935 in Perquimans County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late George Lloyd Turner and Amelia Saunders Turner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Nancy Flow Turner, his son, Mark Alden Turner, and by his siblings, Mary Belle Dickinson and Lloyd Saunders Turner. Surviving is his wife of 24 years, Margaret G. Turner; his children, a son, Forrest and wife Barbara; a daughter-in-law, Wrenn; a son, Carl and wife Kitty; step-sons, Ronnie Gilliam and wife Pam, and Johnny Gilliam and wife Susan; eight grandchildren, Allie, Lauren, Ashton, Cade, Carlton, Nancy, Anna and Robert; five step-grandchildren, Jimmy, Teressa, Mayla, Jacqueline and Joseph; three great-grandchildren, Evan, Camden and Waylon; five step-great-grandchildren, Maddi, Bailey, Avery, Ricky Jr., and Christopher; two nieces, Phyllis and Kay, two nephews, Bobby and Gerry; and many extended family members. Known by locals as the "Honda Man" or the "Bicycle Man", in 1960, with his wife Nancy and two young babies, he took a risk leaving the Ford Plant and bought a local bicycle shop and grew it into what is now known as Turner's Honda. All three sons spent hours working side by side with their father helping to establish the motocross and flat track racing culture in northeastern NC. While a student at Louisburg College he played as a third baseman and relief pitcher. It was there that he met his wife and the mother of his children, Nancy. They spent every 4th of July with family vacationing at the beach. He and Nancy would spend many Saturday evenings dancing at the Casino with friends and family, often coming home with splinters and blisters from dancing in their barefoot shoes. Later in life he met Margaret, and she became the missing piece that completed him. He loved her dearly. They could often be found rocking together in the chairs on the back porch watching the sunset over the river. In his later years, he enjoyed his grandchildren. He often laughed at their crazy antics and responded with a good practical joke at their expense. His sense of humor was on the sarcastic side, to put it mildly. He sent a card for every occasion with a personalized message, often a gentle jab for the recipient. A man of large stature with a personality to match, he held firm to his beliefs. One never had to wonder what he was thinking because he would sure tell it like he saw it. He didn't like to be predictable and if someone told him he couldn't do something, he was sure to prove them wrong. He will be missed by many, but his family and loved ones have the assurance he is in heaven with his loving Savior. A service will be held Sunday, April 16th at 2:00 p.m. in New Life Assembly of God. Friends may visit with the family Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the residence, 1317 Little River Drive, Elizabeth City. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and thanks to the staff of both The Landings of the Albemarle and to Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for all the loving care provided to them during their time of need. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made either to the Seth E. Perry American Legion Post 84, PO Box 1072, or New Life Assembly of God, 1958 N. Road Street, both in Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
