Caldonia Shannon Overton
ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Caldonia Shannon Overton entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will take place on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Chapel of Beach Rivers Funeral Home at 12:00 noon. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 3:00 - 6:00pm at the funeral home. You may watch the service live on the website, www.beachrivers.com. With in following the COVID-19 restrictions for the service seating will be limited, please call funeral home.
Mrs. Caldonia Overton leaves to cherish her memories; sister, Louise S. Thompson; niece/sister, Mary E. Walker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Olive Branch MBC, 510 Brooks Avenue Elizabeth City, NC in memory of Caldonia Overton.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Shannon & Overton family.