Calvin Arnold, Sr.

Calvin R. Arnold, Sr.
ELIZABETH CIRY - Calvin R. Arnold, Sr., 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on November 15, 1949, to the late Herman Gilmer Arnold and Frances Watson Arnold in Belcross, NC. Calvin attended Elizabeth City High School and was a graduate of the Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service. Calvin retired as a manager and vice president with Twiford Funeral Homes in 2011. He was a co-founder and co-owner of Albemarle Crematorium and served as President of the company from 1990 until 2008.
His professional career spanned over 40 years. From the time he graduated from mortuary college, Calvin served his community and tried to be the best funeral director he possibly could. He became a licensed funeral director in both NC and VA. He attended the School of Funeral Service Management in Evanston, IL where he received the National Selected Morticians Board of Directors Award. Calvin was the former manager and Vice President of Twiford Funeral Home in Chesapeake VA and was elected to serve as Vice President of the Tidewater Funeral Directors Association. Calvin served as President of the Cremation Association of North Carolina and President of the North Carolina Funeral Directors Association.
Calvin's community involvement was also extensive. He formerly served as co-chairman of the Albemarle United Way, a member and past Exalted Ruler of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #856, a member of the Elizabeth City Downtown Business and Professional Association where he served as President. He was also a member of the Improved Order of Red Men, Tribe #8, former Chairman of the Board of the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. and he also served as Chairman of the Board for the Elizabeth City Crime Line.
For his many years of tireless professional and community service, upon his retirement Calvin received the highest civilian award bestowed by the State of North Carolina, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
He is survived by his daughter, Alana A. Wells and husband, Casey of Rocky Mount, NC, a son, Calvin R. Arnold, Jr and wife, Raquel of Cottonwood AZ, a sister, Toni A. Jones and husband, Irving of Kitty Hawk, NC, two grandsons that he adored and was so proud of Wyatt Wells and Walker Wells both of Rocky Mount, NC, his sister-in-law, Bonnie Arnold of Elizabeth City, NC and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by his brother, H. Alvin Arnold.
Due to the "Stay at Home" mandate by Governor Cooper, a private service will be held for his immediate family during this time and a memorial service honoring Calvin's life will be announced later. The family has requested memorial gifts be sent to City Road United Methodist Church, PO Box 535, Elizabeth City, NC 27907, Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Sudan Temple, 403 E. Front Street, New Bern, NC 28560 or one's favorite charity. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.