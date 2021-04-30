Life Celebration Services for Calvin Barclift will take place on Saturday, May 1, 2021 12 noon at Stallings Funeral Home. A walk-through viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. He was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Geneva; and siblings Darlene, Roy, Clifton, and Verna. He is survived by his wife, Mary Barclift; his children, Donnie of Stockton, CA, Kenneth of Greensboro, NC, Vanessa of Fredericksburg, VA, Calvin Jr. of Elizabeth City; two sisters, Beverly Riddick (Reginald) of Elizabeth City, Sylvia Stanley (Michael) of Longwood, NC; five brothers, Timothy, Donald, David, James (Ella) all of Elizabeth City, NC, Albert (Valerie) of Clayton, NC; two sisters-in-law, Bertha and Jessie Lee; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
