Calvin Bright, Jr.

Calvin Edmond Bright, Jr.
HERTFORD - Calvin Edmond Bright, Jr., age 67, of Chapanoke Rd., Hertford, NC died at Sentara Heart Hospital on Monday, September 21, 2020. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on February 20, 1953 to Gladys Lamb Bright and the late Calvin E. Bright, he was the husband of Linda Cartwright Bright. He was a self-employed heavy equipment operator.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a son, Calvin E. Bright III; three sisters, Constance B. Albertson (Curtis) of Elizabeth City, NC, Robin B. Hardesty of Hertford, NC and Cynthia A. Bright of Wake Forest, NC; and three grandchildren, Abby Bright, Ashley Sarisky and Will Sarisky. He was predeceased by a daughter, Laura Bright Sarisky.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Bright family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.