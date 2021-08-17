Calvin J. Morse, Jr.

Calvin John “CJ” Morse, Jr., age 91, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Waterbrooke of Elizabeth City. Born in Weeksville, NC on June 29, 1930 to the late Calvin John Morse and Margaret Eves Morse, he was the widower of Kathleen Colsen Morse. He was a graduate of Weeksville High School. While serving his country in the National Guard, Mr. Morse was farmer, worked with the North Carolina Highway Department, and Saunders Oil Company until his retirement. He was a member of the Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department. A longstanding member of Salem Baptist Church, he served as a Deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. He was also a member of the Weeksville Lions Club. Mr. Morse is survived by a sister, Grace Eves Morse Overman and husband Pete; cousins, Joanne Eves Whitaker, Sara Jane Eves Cartwright, Katherine Eves Sanders, Mary Frances Williamson, Shirley Eves Cutts, Reuben Earl James, Stephanie James Bateman, and Joe James. A special thank you to Waterbrooke and Albemarle Home Care and Hospice for their care of Mr. Morse. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Salem Baptist Church, 1401 Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC with the Rev. Tim Laycock officiating. There will be a visitation following the service. Burial will be in New Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Church or one’s favorite charity. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Morse family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.