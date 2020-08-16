Cam Curling
MOYOCK - Cam Curling, 24, of Moyock, NC died August 9, 2020. Born October 10, 1995 in Chesapeake, VA to Sean Scott Curling and Aleksandra Sasha Curling of Moyock, NC.
In addition to his parents, Cam is survived by a sister, Brandi Aleksandra Curling of Suffolk, VA.
A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Curling family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.