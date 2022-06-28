Carl Moore, age 79, of Aydlett, NC died on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Norfolk, VA on November 22, 1942 to the late Carl Adolph Heberlin and May Celeste Balance. Adopted and raised by the late Franklin David Moore and Eleanor Bell Heberlin. He is survived by his wife, Jessie Parker Moore. He worked as a HVAC repairman with a commercial Heating and Cooling Company. He attended the Sharon United Methodist Church. He is survived by one daughter, Kathryn Beyersdorf (Russell) in Orlando, FL, one son, Stephen Moore in Aydlett, NC; a sister-in-law, Janet Hatfield (Warren) in VA, and one grandchild, Naomi Beyersdorf. He was predeceased by his son, Eric Moore. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Parker Family Cemetery, 878 Aydlett Road, Aydlett, NC 27916 with the Rev. Susan Lindblade officiating. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Moore family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
