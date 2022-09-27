Carl Reginald Terry

Carl Reginald "Reggie" Terry, 84, of Hertford, passed peacefully, Thursday, September 22, 2022 in his home following an extended illness. Reggie was born in Hertford County on November 5, 1937, and was the son of the late Johnnie Terry and Terry Lantz of Aulander. A Korean War veteran, he had served in both the Army National Guard and the Air Force. As a master welder, he retired following a longtime career with the United Association of Pipe Fitters/Welders. Prior to welding, he drove a tractor-trailer for several years. Other involvement included support and lifetime membership with the Disabled American Veterans; he was a volunteer DAV van driver, a part of the American Legion, the NRA and a member of the Bear Swamp Hunting Club. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was active in the local county's Senior Center where he loved to shoot pool and participate in other fun activities where he won numerous trophies and awards of which he was so proud. He loved to dance and could out-jitterbug anyone. Many remember him for his personality and great sense of humor. Surviving is his devoted, loving companion of 35 years, Dorothy Owens; his three children, Mike Terry of Moyock, Steve Terry of Bailey, and Sharon Sargent (husband, Bill) of Poquoson, VA; his sister, Deloris Rowe (Francis) of Elizabeth City; and former wife, Diane "Deedee" Mathison of Kill Devil Hills. Also surviving are "sons-in-heart", Rick Owens (wife, Kim) of Clayton, Darryl Owens (wife, Maria) of Gig Harbor, WA, Stacy Owens (wife, Mary) of Hertford, and other "daughter," Kelly Cofield ("grandchildren of love", Amanda Fila and late grandson, Ricky Hoag). Together Reggie and Dorothy shared 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and a great-great grandson. Reggie's grandchildren are Chris Terry (Becki), Kayla Modlin, Mark Terry, Zach Sargent and the late Ashley Jones; his nephews, Johnnie Rowe and Alex Rowe; and a niece, Paula Warlick; although cumulatively, they have numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Pastor Bryant Perry. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Elizabeth City. Friends may visit with the family in the funeral home the hour prior to the services on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
