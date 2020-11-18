Carla Faye Key
ELIZABETH CITY - Carla Faye Olson Key, age 69, of Timmerman Dr., Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Heritage Care. Born in Norfolk, VA on April 29, 1951 to the late Elsie May Olson, she was raised by the late Ethel Turner Colson and Charlie Colson, Sr. and was the widow of Jessie Key. Carla was a member of First Christian Church and loved going out to eat and shopping. She loved her family and her church family.
She is survived by a cousin, Sissy Colson and her husband, Billy along with their children, Sandra Lawrence and husband Jeff, Dana Roseboro and husband Darryl, and Stacey Colson, along with their families.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Heritage Care for the love and care shown to Carla.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Donald Waltz.