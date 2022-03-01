Carla Michelle Goodwin

EDENTON - Carla Michelle Drew Goodwin, 60, of 1144 Macedonia Road, died Sunday, February 27, 2022 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.
Mrs. Goodwin was born in Elizabeth City on November 20, 1961, and was the daughter of the late Kenneth Gerald Drew, Sr. and Effie Anna Umphlett Drew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her only sister, Ann Drew Denscombe just eight months ago.
A homemaker, she was raised in the fellowship of Corinth Baptist Church.
Surviving is her husband of over 40 years, Wilford P. "J.R." Goodwin, Jr., and their children, daughter, Brandy Michelle Goodwin, and son, Wesley Brandon Goodwin, all of Edenton. Also surviving are two brothers, Jerry Drew (Cindy) of Elizabeth City and Michael G. Drew (Donna) of Goldsboro; and a brother-in-law, John Denscombe of Elizabeth City.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Matt Thomas. The burial will follow in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may join the family on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
