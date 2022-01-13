Carlas Moore Mullen

CHESTERFIELD, VA. - Mrs. Carlas Moore Mullen entered eternal rest on January 8, 2022 at the residence of her son in N. Chesterfield, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late John Moore and the late Edna Hunter Moore and the wife of the late Ernest Lee Moore.

Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 12:00 noon at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with the Rev. Carray Banks, Eulogist. Interment will be in the West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A public walk-through viewing will be Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services.

Arrangements by Beach River Funeral Home

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.