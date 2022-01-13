Carlas Moore Mullen
CHESTERFIELD, VA. - Mrs. Carlas Moore Mullen entered eternal rest on January 8, 2022 at the residence of her son in N. Chesterfield, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late John Moore and the late Edna Hunter Moore and the wife of the late Ernest Lee Moore.
Celebration of Life Services will be Saturday, January 15, 2022 12:00 noon at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC with the Rev. Carray Banks, Eulogist. Interment will be in the West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC. A public walk-through viewing will be Friday, January 14, 2022 from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are still required for all services.
Arrangements by Beach River Funeral Home