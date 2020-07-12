Carlos Dillon

Carlos Stewart Dillon
ELIZABETH CITY - "Always the life of the party. Lover of laughs and collector of Mustangs."
Carlos Stewart Dillon, age 83, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born December 26, 1936 in New York to the late George and Marie (Kort) Dillon. He was affectionately known as "Nippy" to family and friends. He was a veteran of the US Navy and later worked as a truck mechanic in New York.
Nippy was the loving husband of thirty-six years to Carol Dillon. He and his wife, Carol were active members of the River City Shag Club and Chrome Ponies Mustang Club. Those closest to Nippy knew him as a good-natured jokester, never missing a moment to make all those around him smile and laugh. Other than his family, his great loves in life were fishing, racecars and anything with a motor. He was an avid classic car lover and restored numerous cars through the years. He enjoyed spending time with other people who shared his love of classic cars and motor talk.
Nippy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who lived life to the fullest. Nippy exuded joy and made everything fun for those around him, especially his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, left to honor his memory are his two daughters, Susan (Pat) and Cathi (John), three sons, Jimmy (Andrea), John and Michael (Holly); 10 grandchildren, Eddie, Keith, Dylan, Max, Colin, Katie, Leah, Julie, Tori and Chandler; and one great-grandson, Mason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley, Elizabeth, Katherine and George, and son, Carl.
No services are planned at this time. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the Dillon family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.