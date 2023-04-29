Carmen Perry Barco, 97, of 793 Shawboro Road, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Mrs. Barco was born in the New Hope community of Perquimans County on August 27, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Redmond R. and Eva Davidson Perry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Barco; three brothers, Robley E., Warren D., and Redmond Ray Perry, Jr.; two children, Gary Barco and an infant "Angel Baby" that was not named; and by her daughter-in-law, Connie Thornley. An office nurse for many years, she had been employed with Dr. T.M. Horsley until his retirement in 1982. A member of Providence Baptist Church, other community involvement included membership in the Shawboro Ruritan Club of which she had been very supportive of through the years. She loved her Lord, her family, life, and other people in general. Surviving are her four children, Walter "Frankie" Thornley of Elizabeth City, Tommy Thornley (wife, Debbie) of Ozark, AL, Debbie Knapp (husband, Lynn), and Carmen M. Pellham (husband, Doug), both of Elizabeth City; a daughter-in-law, Martha Barco of Shawboro; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life was held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in Providence Baptist Church, and was conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Charles Rikard. Friends visited with the family in the church social hall immediately following the service, and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 140, Shawboro, NC 27973. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
