Carmine Anthony Memolo, 90, passed away on June 5, 2021. He was born in New York to the late Michael and Mary Memolo. Carmine served his country in the U.S. Navy and retired after 21 years. He then worked Civil Service for 20 years all the while working as a volunteer fire fighter in Virginia Beach. Carmine later became a Fire Marshall/Investigator for Pasquotank Co., NC. He was an artist, carving ducks and other birds; he has earned many awards all over the world. Carmine was a kind, honorable and generous man; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his first wife of 44 years, Ruth Memolo; 2 sons, Michael and Gary Memolo; 4 brothers, George, Jimmy, John, and Frank Memolo. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 25 years, Nancy Memolo; 2 sons, Tommy and Steve (Elvira) Memolo; brother Michael Memolo; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of North Eastern North Carolina. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
