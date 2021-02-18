Carol Ann O'Neal

Carol Ann Wentzell O’Neal, 79 of Smyrna, NC died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. She was born August 8, 1941 in Gloucester County, NJ to the late William Russell Wentzel and Jeanette Elder Wentzel and was the widow of Harry Franklin O’Neal, Sr. She was a desk clerk for Pony Island Hotel and a member of City Road United Methodist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Jeanette May Willis (Paul) of Williston, NC; a son, Harry Franklin O’Neal, Jr (Pat) of Camden, NC; two sisters, Janice Swafford and Mary Sparacio both of Woodstown, NJ; a brother, William Russell Wentzell, Jr. of Elizabethtown, NC; two grandsons, Travis Russell Willis and Morris J. Gray; two great grandchildren, Kurtis Scott Lutz, III, and Colby W. Gray; one great great granddaughter, Aria Blehm; several nieces and nephews; and her special children, Wyatt, Gabby, Zander, Adam, and Emily Grace. She was pre-deceased by a grandson, Kurtis Scott Lutz, Jr. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Ocracoke Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Dr. Susie Fitch-Slater and the Rev. Ivey Belch officiating. Burial will be in the Ocracoke Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 50 Middle Road, Ocracoke, NC. Memorial donations for Kurtis Scott Lutz, III may be sent to Jeanette May Willis, 139 Highway 70, Williston, Smyrna, NC 28579. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the O’Neal family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
